Home  >  News

ANC

Marcos Jr. assures PH gov't ready for Mawar

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 27 2023 02:35 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. assures the public preparations are in place for super typhoon Mawar. Various government agencies have ramped up their disaster response efforts at the national and local level. Adrian Ayalin reports.- The World Tonight, ANC, May 26, 2023
Read More:  super typhoon Mawar   Ferdinand Marcos Jr   disaster response   Mawar   Betty   weather   typhoon   storm  