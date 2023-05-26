Home > News Marcos Jr. assures PH gov't ready for Mawar ABS-CBN News Posted at May 27 2023 02:35 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. assures the public preparations are in place for super typhoon Mawar. Various government agencies have ramped up their disaster response efforts at the national and local level. Adrian Ayalin reports.- The World Tonight, ANC, May 26, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, weather Read More: super typhoon Mawar Ferdinand Marcos Jr disaster response Mawar Betty weather typhoon storm /video/news/05/27/23/ph-braces-for-super-typhoon-mawar/news/05/27/23/mawar-slightly-weakens-during-advance-toward-par/overseas/05/27/23/pope-francis-has-fever-clears-his-schedule/entertainment/05/27/23/celine-dion-cancels-2023-2024-shows-over-health/sports/05/26/23/inside-the-post-sea-games-party-of-gilas-men-women