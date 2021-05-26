'Nakaka-inspire': Pinoy nurses’ group in UK recognized for pandemic work

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—The Filipino Nurses Association UK was recognized for its work during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group, organized amid the pandemic, was awarded the Community Initiative of the Year at the National BAME Health Care Awards.

"Nakaka-inspire po ito, nakaka-motivate kasi basically itong award na ito nag-bring out ng voice sa concerns namin related sa COVID, sa work," Filipino nurse Elmer Calaustro told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(This inspires and motivates us because it brings out our voice on our concerns related to COVID and our work.)

Nurse Joanne Sanchez added: "On behalf of FNA-UK, gusto lang namin pasalamatan ang lahat ng frontliners, lahat ng sumuporta sa frontliners . . . Mas magiging effective po tayo mag-alaga sa mga tao kung tayo po ay inaalagan natin ang sarili natin."

(We just want to thank all frontliners and those who supported them . . . We will be more effective in caring for others if we also take care of ourselves.)

The awards are meant to celebrate the contributions of BAME staff, recognizing the achievements of those who have dedicated their lives to serve others, which includes exceptional initiatives and leadership, improvement of services, access to services for people from BAME, among others.

BAME stands for Black, Asian and Minority Ethic in the UK.