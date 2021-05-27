NCR mayors OK with higher cap on religious gatherings if allowed by task force: MMDA

Watch more in iWantTFC

Metro Manila mayors will agree to a higher limit on religious gatherings if this gets the approval of the inter-agency task force on COVID-19, an official said on Thursday.

Local officials in the capital region earlier allowed religious gatherings to fill up to 30 percent of a venue's capacity.

"Sang-ayon din pala ang mga alkalde kung ang opening ng mga simbahan ay aabot ng 50 percent," said Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos.

(The mayors also agree if the opening of churches is allowed at 50 percent capacity.)

"This is just the consensus of the mayors. It’s up to the IATF as a collegial body to approve or disapprove these recommendations," he said in a press briefing.

The capital region and surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces are under "heightened" general community quarantine (GCQ) until May 31 to control the spread of the coronavirus.

An urban sprawl of 16 cities and one town and home to some 12 million people, Metro Manila accounts for about 40 percent of the country's economic output. It has also been the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Philippines.