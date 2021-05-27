Home  >  News

ANC

House panel junks impeachment complaint vs Leonen

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 27 2021 10:56 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Philippine lawmakers in the House Justice Committee quickly disposed of an impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen.

The Supreme Court magistrate said the junking of the complaint showed the attempt to oust him was baseless. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 27, 2021
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   Supreme Court   House of Representatives   Marvic Leonen   impeachment complaint  