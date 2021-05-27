Home  >  News

Duterte orders arrest of village chiefs over violations of mass gathering ban

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 27 2021 10:52 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the arrest of village leaders who fail to prevent health protocol violations in their jurisdictions.

The justice department said the legal basis of the president's directive still has to be studied. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 27, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Rodrigo Duterte   mass gathering ban   barangay chairman   DOJ   Department of Justice   COVID-19   coronavirus  