Comelec funds for barangay, SK polls intact: exec

MANILA - The Commission on Elections has yet to spend its P8.6 billion budget for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections for which it will begin preparations next month, an official said Thursday.

The House of Representatives is eyeing postponing the upcoming local polls in December to save funds for the stimulus bill, according to Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez.

"Intact po yung P8.6 billion na yan (The P8.6 billion budget is intact). We have not spent because we have not yet started preparing for the barangay and SK election," Comelec commissioner George Garcia told ANC's Headstart.

"Definitely this June we will start the ball rolling for the preparation of the barangay and SK election. We cannot presume that Congress will not be proceeding with the election. Napakahirap naman po kung bandang September biglang matutuloy pala and then wala kaming paghahanda."

The Comelec will follow whatever Congress decides, Garcia added.

"A former practitioner like me would always ask anybody to proceed with the election because changing of leaders is necessary in strengthening our democracy. But of course there are other considerations," he said.

"These considerations surely belong to the policymakers regardless of our opinion, we always have to abide by Congress, specifically if there's a law to implement, our election law."