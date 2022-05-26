Comelec funds for barangay, SK polls intact: exec
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 26 2022 11:24 AM | Updated as of May 26 2022 11:32 AM
ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, Headstart,halalan 2022
- /entertainment/05/26/22/tirso-cruz-iii-wife-mark-41st-wedding-anniversary
- /entertainment/05/26/22/watch-darren-marks-21st-birthday-with-family-friends
- /sports/05/26/22/celtics-on-brink-of-nba-finals-after-routing-heat
- /business/05/26/22/marcos-picks-former-up-president-alfredo-pascual-as-next-dti-chief
- /entertainment/05/26/22/cory-vidanes-lauren-dyogi-vice-ganda-pay-last-respects-to-susan-roces