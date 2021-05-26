Home  >  News

Proyektong pa-wifi ng gobyerno overpriced umano; DICT pumalag

Posted at May 26 2021 08:48 PM | Updated as of May 26 2021 09:22 PM

Overpriced umano ang proyektong libreng wifi ng pamahalaan, ayon sa dating opisyal ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). Dinepensahan naman ng ahensya ang desisyon nitong bigyang prayoridad ang bilis kaysa sa halaga ng internet para sa proyekto. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 26 Mayo 2021
 

