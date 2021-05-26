PNP says willing to give DOJ access to entire drug war record

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippine National Police said Wednesday it is willing to give the Department of Justice access to records of all its investigations against policemen in its drug war campaign since 2016.

"As long as the DOJ requested for the availability of this, we will provide them with this information," PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar told ANC.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra earlier said his agency was granted by the police access to 61 cases where the PNP Internal Affairs Services had found administrative and criminal liability on the part of law enforcers.

However, the 61 cases constitute less than 1 percent of the more than 7,000 cases of deaths during police drug operations, based on official government figures. Human rights groups claim a much higher count.

For Eleazar, this collaboration between the DOJ and PNP is a "good step" to dispel allegations they were keeping the files secret.

"I think it's a good step to have this good collaboration between DOJ and PNP para na rin mabulaanan 'yong sinasabi na tinatago natin itong mga impormasyon (to refute allegations we are hiding them)," he said.

"Now that the President has given authority to DOJ to review these cases, we will be giving them the necessary support and cooperation in order for them to have access to this information," he added.

Since the police waged a war against illegal drugs, Eleazar said the PNP-IAS has investigated all cases that involved deaths of suspects since 2016.

He noted that some cases didn't prosper as most of the families of the victims reportedly refused to cooperate and give information to the police.

As newly-installed PNP chief, Eleazar vowed to do what is right and legal.

"The marching order of the President, napakasimple ng sinabi niya sa akin (what he said to me was simple). Do what is right and legal. As police officers, we'll just proceed with the mandate that we have," he said