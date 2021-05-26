Home  >  News

PH gov't still aiming to vaccinate 70-M Filipinos vs COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 26 2021 10:56 PM

Philippine health officials defend their move to target population protection instead of herd immunity this year. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 26, 2021
