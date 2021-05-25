Home  >  News

Local officials call on gov't to immediately distribute COVID-19 vaccines

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 26 2021 04:07 AM

The "holy grail" for the Philippines' COVID-19 vaccination program now has a new name. Once called herd immunity, the government is aiming for so-called population protection before the end of November. One senator hopes this can be achieved sooner if government opens vaccinations to all willing Filipinos. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 25, 2021
