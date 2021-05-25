Home  >  News

Ex-DICT official bares alleged overprice in free WIFI project

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 26 2021 04:05 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Allegations of overpricing in government deals for its free public WIFI project have surfaced. A former official of the Department of Information and Communication Technology alleged that some half a billion pesos in pandemic emergency funds were spent for a project that should have cost much less. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 25, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   DICT   Department of Information and Communication Technology   DICT   overpriced project   free WIFI project   corruption  