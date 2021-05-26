Cloudy skies may spoil lunar eclipse, LPA spotted off Mindanao: PAGASA

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Cloudy skies may spoil the viewing of a total lunar eclipse, weather forecasters said Wednesday, as a low pressure area was spotted east of Mindanao.

The weather disturbance, last estimated 825 kilometers east of Mindanao, is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and is forecast to dissipate within 24 to 36 hours, said PAGASA weather forecaster Ariel Rojas.

The ITCZ, meantime, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Visayas and Mindanao, which may hinder the viewing of a total lunar eclipse, Rojas said.

PAGASA will stream in its social media pages the total lunar eclipse for those who cannot view it outside, he added.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience isolated rains due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms, Rojas said.