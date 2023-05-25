Home  >  News

Lawmakers slam DICT’s low budget utilization rate

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 25 2023 11:40 PM

Philippine lawmakers questioned why the country’s information and communications technology department is severely under utilizing its budget. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 25, 2023
 
