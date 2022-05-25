Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Protesta vs proklamasyon ni Marcos nauwi sa sakitan, pambobomba ng tubig

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 25 2022 07:31 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Marami ang sugatan na mga raliyista dahil sa tensiyon sa pagitan nila at mga pulis. Tinangka nilang magmartsa patungong Batasang Pambansa kung saan isinagawa ang proklamasyon nina Bongbong Marcos at Sara Duterte. Nagpa-Patrol, Zyann Ambrosio. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 25 Mayo 2022
 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   Halalan 2022   #halalan2022   halalan   rally   protesta   BBM  