Marcos, Duterte naiproklama na bilang opisyal na nahalal na presidente, VP

Posted at May 25 2022 07:37 PM

Opisyal na ang panalo at President-elect na si Bongbong Marcos at Vice President-elect naman si Sara Duterte matapos silang iproklama ng National Board of Canvassers ngayong araw. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 25 Mayo 2022

