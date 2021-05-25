'Viral' QC pool party: Presidente ng homeowners association pinakakasuhan ng city gov't

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Pinakakasuhan na ni Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte ang presidente ng Homeowners Association sa Phase 3 ng Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon kung saan naganap ang dalawang pool party na may 54 nagkahawahan ng COVID-19.

Matatandaang nag-Facebook live pa ang mga residente sa parehong okasyon noong May 9, Mother’s Day, at May 11, na Pista ng San Isidro Labrador kung saan kitang lumabag sila dahil walang mga suot na facemask at nag-social gathering pa.

Tinangka naman ng news team na hanapin ang presidente ng Homeowners’ Association sa umano’y kapabayaan sa superspreader event na nagdulot ng panganib sa kalusugan ng publiko.

Una nang pinadalhan ng City Legal Department ng show cause order si Barangay Chairman Feliciano dela Cruz sa kabila ng unang paliwanag nito na hindi raw niya alam ang nangyaring pool parties.

Ipinaliwanag ni Dela Cruz na ang Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon ang isa sa pinakamalaking barangay sa lungsod kaya hindi nila namo-monitor ang lahat ng nangyayari.

Ang inamin niyang pagkukulang niya ay hindi siya nakapag install ng CCTV ang nasabing lugar at nakulang ng pagroronda ang kaniyang arangay tanod.

Patuloy na naka-lockdown ang Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon mula pa noong May 14 dahil 54 ang nagpositibo sa COVID-19 sa lugar. Lumabag sila sa health protocols dahil sa social gathering, inuman at may videoke pa.

Hinihintay pa ng City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit ang resulta ng 18 pang swab test na inaasahang lalabas na rin.

- TeleRadyo 24 Mayo 2021