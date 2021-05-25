Valenzuela taps seniors to convince fellow elderly to get COVID-19 jabs
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 25 2021 11:10 AM
Rex Gatchalian, Valenzuela City, TeleRadyo, Senior Citizens, COVID-19, Valenzuela Vaccine rollout
- /sports/05/25/21/nba-lakers-james-to-face-no-action-over-covid-19-protocol-violation
- /sports/05/25/21/sea-games-olympics-athletes-vaccination
- /news/05/25/21/in-person-graduation-still-banned-as-pandemic-continues
- /video/news/05/25/21/viral-qc-pool-party-presidente-ng-homeowners-association-pinakakasuhan-ng-city-govt
- /entertainment/05/25/21/francine-diaz-ibinahagi-ang-friendship-goal-nila-ni-jayda-avanzado