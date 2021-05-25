Valenzuela taps seniors to convince fellow elderly to get COVID-19 jabs

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The local government of Valenzuela City has tapped senior citizens organizations to help convince the elderly to register for the city’s vaccination program.

“Medyo nahihirapan kami sa mga seniors na magparehistro. Nasa 22 percent lang 'yung mga senior namin na nagpapabakuna,” said Mayor Rex Gatchalian.

In an interview on TeleRadyo, Gatchalian said many senior citizens in the city still have doubts about the COVID-19 vaccines.

“Marami sa mga matatanda natin may alinlangan kaya ang ginagawa namin ngayon yung mga organisasyon nila, mga senior citizen organizations, sila na lang pinapakumbinse namin baka kailangan kasi matanda din ang mangumbinsi sa kapwa matanda,” he said.

He said they have received reports about the elderly reprimanding their grandchildren for registering their names for the city’s vaccination rollout.

“Meron kaming specific case na napagalitan, ang sagot ng lola kung ikaw kaya ang turukan ko. Ang ginagawa namin ngayon meron kaming senior citizens organizations sila ang pinapagalaw natin para ma-convicne mga member nila. It really takes siguro yung kamukha nila, kabaro nila, kaedad nila para makumbinsi,” he said.

As of May 24, the city has a total of 424 active cases.

“It’s the lowest we have seen in 2 months or since February,” he said.

- TeleRadyo 24 May 2021