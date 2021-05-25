Home  >  News

Teleradyo

Valenzuela City sasagutin gastos sa awtopsiya, libing ng nabaril na binatilyong may special needs

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 25 2021 11:22 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Tiniyak ni Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian na sasaluhin ng lungsod ang gastos mula sa awtopsiya hanggang sa pagpapalibing sa 18 anyos na lalaking may autism spectrum disorder na nabaril sa operasyon kontra tupada noong Linggo.

Sa panayam sa TeleRadyo Martes ng umaga, sinabi ni Gatchalian na nakapag-usap na sila ni Helen Arnigo, ina ng biktimang si Edwin, para sabihin na aakuin na ng lokal na pamahalaan ang lahat ng gastusin.

“Ang una ko ngang ipina-emphasize sa kanila 'yang autopsy, pagpapalibing kami na bahala d'yan 'wag niyo nang poproblemahin. Pangalawa, ikinuwento nga nila side nila, at pangatlo, 'yung gusto nilang independent investigation na NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) ang gagawa,” sabi ni Gatchalian.

Ayon sa alkalde, ala-1 ng hapon ngayong Martes nakatakda ang pagpupulong nila kasama ang ilang ahente ng NBI.

Nabaril sa operasyon kontra tupada si Edwin na ayon sa pulisya ay nang-agaw ng baril. Taliwas naman ito sa paniwala ng kaniyang pamilya base na rin sa nakausap nilang isang testigo sa insidente.

- TeleRadyo 24 Mayo 2021 
Read More:  Rex Gatchalian   Edwin Arnigo   Edwin Arnigo   child with special needs   operasyon kontra Tupad   Valenzuela City   Teleradyo  