Vaccination slots for sale: Mayor says perpetrators will lose jobs, face charges

MANILA - Mandaluyong Mayor Menchie Abalos warned Tuesday city employees caught selling COVID-19 vaccination slots will lose their jobs as well as face charges.

“Binigyan ko na po ng warning lahat ng aking mga tao dyan. Nagre-reshuffle kami and once na may malaman akong ganyan talagang hindi lang tanggal, may demanda pa sila pag nalaman kong involve sila sa ganyan,” she said in an interview on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Last week, a concerned citizen sounded the alarm over the alleged sale of COVID-19 vaccination slots in the city, where a customer could choose the brand of vaccines available at a vaccination site.

"Norman," whose name is withheld for sensitivity of the matter, said he received messages from a college friend supposedly offering COVID-19 vaccines at prices from P12,000 to P15,000.

The concerned citizen is said to be a friend of a relative of the city’s vice mayor.

“May kakilala naman pala siya dito sa amin, sana tinanong niya kami bago niya inilagay sa internet,” said Abalos.

The National Bureau of Investigation is set to investigate the incident, the mayor said.

“Hindi pa rin sa amin clear kung totoo kasi sabi ko nga kung totoo o scam na nanloloko lang siya kasi imposibleng makapasok siya sa aming system dahil unang-una bawal ang walk-in,” Abalos said.

She said residents must first register online to be included in their vaccination list.

“Yung mga hindi nakalista hindi pwedeng pumunta kaya sabi ko napaka-imposible nilang magawa yan,” she said.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Saturday also vowed to enforce the full force of the law against individuals found to be behind the reported sale of COVID-19 vaccination slots.

Meanwhile, Abalos assured the public that the incident has not affected the city’s vaccination program.

The mayor said they continue to administer around 4,000 to 4,500 vaccines a day and is already in the process of inoculating the second dose of vaccines.

- TeleRadyo 24 May 2021