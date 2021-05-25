Pinay itinanghal na 'Teacher of the Year' sa US Virgin Islands

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Hindi naging madali para sa isang Pilipinong guro ang biyahe para maabot ang pagiging “Teacher of the Year” sa dalawang pagkakataon sa St. Thomas sa US Virgin Islands.

“It was an overwhelming experience to represent my district for the State Teacher of the Year, tapos nanalo pa as the State Teacher of the Year. Hindi ko lang dinadala 'yung distrito ko saka 'yung school ko but I also lift the banner or the flag of the Philippines very high,” ayon sa gurong si Cristina Senosa.

Si Senosa na mula Iloilo City ang unang international teacher na nanalo sa kanilang distrito. Tinanghal siyang District Teacher of the Year noong Nobyembre 2020 at kasunod naman nito ang kompetisyon sa 2021-2022 State Teacher of the Year, kung saan siya rin ang nanalo ngayong buwang ito.

Sa panayam sa programang Lingkod Kapamilya sa TeleRadyo nitong Martes, sinabi ni Senosa na hindi biro ang kaniyang pinagdaanan para maabot ang mga nasabing karangalan.

“I was unanimously chosen sa school kasi nga ang hinahanap nila 'yung meron kang classroom involvement, good relationship and rapport sa parents and the community, tapos meron kang extra-curricular activities at certified ka na teacher dito sa Virgin Islands. Sumabak sa district level, medyo nag-level up kasi doon nagkaroon kami ng lesson demonstration and then face-to-face interview. Sa State Teacher of the Year journey naman you have to promote a platform or advocacy and then you have to defend it,” paliwanag niya.

Para sa kaniyang adbokasiya, inilatag niya ang e-connect o Educators Connect sa Facebook na kaniyang ginawan ng research paper. Ito'y sa gitna ng paggamit ng ibang teaching platforms dahil sa banta ng COVID-19 sa face-to-face classes.

“I started with 50 members. Timely ito sa mga teachers ngayon, they struggle with classroom apps kung anong makakatulong sa kanila inside the classroom and of course learning in synchronous and asynchronous way sa mga bata at sa teachers din,” sabi niya.

Mula sa umpisang 50 miyembro, lumawak ang network ng mga teacher sa Facebook page ng e-connect na mula sa iba’t ibang bansa, kabilang na ang Pilipinas.

“Sa ngayon pino-promote ko ito, we are dealing with worldwide teachers na to become members kasi I would like to continue this until marami nang nagshe-share ng mga Google slides nila, PowerPoint presentation, learning platforms— worldwide,” sabi niya.

Isang public school teacher sa Pilipinas, sinubukan ni Senosa na magtrabaho sa ibang bansa taong 2012.

“Prior dito, galing ako ng Doha, Qatar. Umalis ako ng Philippines as public school teacher noong 2012, hanggang 2016 nasa Qatar and then I transferred here sa US Virgin Islands."

Magli-limang taong na sa Setyembre bilang guro sa Ivanna Eudora Kean High School sa US Virgin Islands si Senosa na nagtuturo ng Social Studies.

- TeleRadyo 25 Mayo 2021