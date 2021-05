Palace urges LGUs: Pass ordinance vs racket selling vaccine slots

Watch more in iWantTFC

Malacañang on Tuesday called on local governments to pass ordinances against the alleged sale of COVID-19 vaccination slots.

Screenshots of vaccination slots allegedly being sold for at least P10,000 in Mandaluyong City went viral recently.

This is against the principle of equitable access to the vaccines because the wealthy would be able to buy their jabs ahead of the poor, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

The sale of vaccination slots will also violate Philippine commitments to the COVAX Facility, which is helping the Philippines secure jabs for 20 percent of its population, he said.

"Ang panawagan nga po namin sa mga lokal na pamahalaan ay kung pupuwede po magpasa rin sila ng ordinansa na nagpapataw ng parusa doon sa magbebenta ng slots, para malinaw po na mayroon tayong legal na basehan para parusahan ang mga taong gumagawa nito," Roque said in a press briefing.

(Our appeal to local governments is to pass an ordinance that will penalize those who sell slots, so that it is clear that we have legal basis to punish people behind this.)

All COVID-19 vaccines have not yet secured authorization for commercial sale in the Philippines. The jabs were only cleared for emergency use because they have yet to complete the fourth phase of clinical trials, Roque earlier said.