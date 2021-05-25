US-made coronavirus vaccines insufficient for now: Palace

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippine supply of COVID-19 vaccines from American firms is insufficient for now, Malacañang said on Tuesday, after a poll showed that majority of Filipinos prefer the US as source of coronavirus jabs.

A survey by the Social Weather Stations released on Monday showed about 63 percent of respondents wanted vaccines from the US. The same poll revealed that about 39 percent of respondents prefer the coronavirus vaccine from Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech, while 32 percent most like the COVID-19 jab from US-based Pfizer.

"Naintindihan naman po natin ‘yan na talaga namang sa ating kasaysayan ay ang mga Pilipino ay mas humahanga sa mga stateside. Pero ang mensahe lang po natin, bagama’t mayroon na tayong kakaunting mga stateside na mga bakuna, hindi po iyan sapat para sa lahat," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.



(We understand that. Historically, Filipinos admire those stateside. But our message is, though we have some stateside vaccines, those are not enough for everyone.)



More infectious COVID-19 variants are spreading, while US-made vaccines remain scarce, he said.

"Bagama't mayroon tayong preference sa stateside, unahin na po muna natin ang ating mga buhay, ang buhay ng ating pamilya, ng ating komunidad. Magpabakuna na po kung ano available," he said in a press briefing.

(Although we have a preference for the stateside, let us put first our lives, the life of our family, our community. Get vaccinated with what is available.)

The Philippines has received 193,000 Pfizer shots.

Sinovac jabs account for the majority of the Philippines' total 8.279 million COVID-19 jabs, at least 4.3 million of which has been administered as of May 24.

"Kung hinintay po natin iyong pagdating ng Pfizer, hindi po tayo makakabakuna sana ng 4.3 million na nagawa na natin ngayon," said Roque.

(If we waited for Pfizer, we would not have been able to administer 4.3 million shots, which we have done.)

The Philippines eyes securing supplies from 7 coronavirus vaccine makers, 3 of which are based in the US, said Vince Dizon, deputy chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

"I think nagiging epektibo na iyan dahil nga hindi natin nalalaman minsan nagkakaroon ng problema sa supply ng isang klase ng bakuna at kung masyado tayong dependent sa bakuna na iyon eh maiipit ang supply natin," he said in the same briefing.

(I think that is becoming effective because we do not know when the supply of a certain vaccine could have a problem, and if we rely too much on that, our supply would be held up.)