15 to 20 coronavirus testing labs fail to submit reports on time: official

Around 15 to 20 testing laboratories for the novel coronavirus fail to submit their reports on time, an official said on Tuesday.

These labs fail to meet the 12 noon cut-off for reporting coronavirus cases, said Vince Dizon, deputy chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

"Pero ang importante naman doon, sila ay nagsa-submit lampas ng cut-off at napapasok din sa sistema ang kanilang mga resulta," said Dizon, the country's COVID-19 testing "czar."

"Hindi naman ibig sabihin na kapag ikaw ay hindi umabot sa cut-off ay hindi na pumapasok iyong mga resulta sa sistema ng Department of Health. Pero nonetheless, importante pa rin na on time sana ang pag-submit," he said in a press briefing.

(But what is important there is they submit beyond the cut-off, and their results are still included in the system. It does not mean that if you fail to meet the cut-off, your results will not go to the Department of Health system.Nonetheless, it is still important to submit on time.)

Some laboratories encounter COVID-19 infections among their staff, while others have difficulty with connectivity, he said.

"Gaya ng paulit-ulit kong sinasabi, hindi madaling magpatakbo ng isang laboratoryo lalo na kapag PCR (polymerase chain reaction) at lalung-lalo na kapag may mga area na tumataas ang kaso ng COVID," said Dizon.

(As I've said, it's not easy to run a PCR laboratory , and especially if COVID cases in an area are increasing.)

The health department sanctions laboratories with "habitual" tardiness in data submission, he said.

Close to 12.25 million people have been tested in the country for COVID-19, as of May 23, data from the Department of Health showed.

The country has 219 accredited testing laboratories, as of the same date.

