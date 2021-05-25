Higit 74,000 residente ng QC, fully vaccinated na laban COVID-19

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Nasa 74,556 residente ng Quezon City pa lamang ang fully vaccinated laban sa COVID-19, ayon sa isang konsehal nitong Martes.

Nasa 235,052 residente naman ang nakatanggap na ng unang dose ng COVID-19 vaccine base sa hulang tala noong Linggo, ani Joseph Juico, co-chair ng QC Task Force Vax to Normal.

"At the moment nasa around 14 percent of the entire population (ang nabakunahan). Target po natin 70 percent. Nasa milyon pa tayo bago ma-achieve ang herd immunity," aniya sa panayam sa ABS-CBN Teleradyo.

Tiniyak naman ng national government sa lokal na pamahalaan ng Quezon City na may darating na supply ng Sinovac vaccine sa Hunyo para sa mga naturukan na ng first dose nitong buwan.

Aniya, nakatanggap ang QC ng 110,000 Sinovac vaccines sa latest shipment na dumating sa bansa at 55,200 ang naibigay na bilang first dose. Gagamitin ang 40,000 doses upang ipangdagdag sa first dose at ang 15,200 na natitira ay para sa second dose ng mga naturukan.

Mangangailangan ang QC ng 95,000 na second dose sa Hunyo, ayon kay Juico.

"Tiniyak na nila at sinabi nila sa amin na by that time dumating na or if not, yung delivery ng Sinovac vaccines is arriving first week of June or anytime now. Hindi kami kikilos nang walang assurance coming from nationall government," aniya.