Duterte 'Talk to the People' rescheduled for second time this week
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 25 2021 02:35 PM
Duterte, Rodrigo Duterte, Duterte speech, Duterte Talk to the People, Duterte Dumaguete, Duterte public appearance
- /sports/05/25/21/mma-edward-kelly-eyes-resurgence-at-one-full-blast
- /news/05/25/21/5-firms-eye-covid-19-vaccine-factories-in-ph-dost
- /overseas/05/25/21/russias-sputnik-v-vaccine-highly-effective-against-brazil-virus-variant
- /news/05/25/21/p300k-halaga-ng-shabu-narekober-sa-suspek-sa-buy-bust-sa-iloilo-city
- /news/05/25/21/higit-3000-tourism-workers-sa-marinduque-bibigyan-ng-cash-assistance