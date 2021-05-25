Duterte 'Talk to the People' rescheduled for second time this week

Watch more in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte's public address will be rescheduled for a second time this week, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Usually held every Monday, Duterte's weekly "Talk to the People" was moved to this Tuesday, and pushed back again to Wednesday, May 26, said his spokesman Harry Roque.

He pointed out that the President led an event in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental on Monday, which ended in the wee hours.

"Na-move pong muli. It was initially scheduled for tonight, pero mamo-move po siya for tomorrow," Roque said in a press briefing.

"I think the reason po is nakauwi na kami from Dumaguete — ako, ala-una na — so medyo puyat po lahat ngayon, including 'yong mga tao po sa OP (Office of the President)."

(It was moved again. It was initially scheduled for tonight, but it was moved again for tomorrow. I think the reason is we were able to go home from Dumaguete—I got home at 1 a.m.—so everyone is sleepless, including the staff at the OP.)

Duterte last addressed the public on May 17.

The President last skipped his weekly Talk to the People in early April, after some members of his security team caught COVID-19. His failure to appear in public for nearly 2 weeks at that time triggered speculations that he was ill, which he dismissed.