Mayor says Coron, Palawan needs more COVID-19 vaccines as infections spike

Coron town in Palawan needs more COVID-19 vaccines, its mayor appealed to the national government on Tuesday, as coronavirus infections rose in the holiday island.

The town has received 850 vaccine doses, which local authorities will start distributing this week, said its mayor, Mario Reyes Jr.

"Kulang po iyon sa aming populasyon at sana po mapagbigyan kami," he said in a televised public briefing.

(That is not enough for our population, and we hope that we can receive more.)

Coron is home to about 32,000 people, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The local government locked down 8 of Coron's 32 barangays to halt an uptick in COVID-19 cases on May 12, when about 14 infections were tallied, said Reyes.

The infections have since increased to about 153, he said.

"Hindi po namin problema iyong paglobo. Nama-manage po namin. Ang problema lang po namin ngayon, kung saan galing iyong aming mga cases," said the mayor.

(Our problem is not the increase. We manage it. The problem now is the source of the cases.)

"Hindi namin ma-detect-detect kung saan galing," he added.

(We cannot detect where the cases are coming from.)

Reyes said he would urge the regional COVID-19 task force to keep Coron's airport restricted to slow the spread of the virus.



