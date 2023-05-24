Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Ilang lugar sa Maynila, 4 araw nang binubulabog ng rambol ng mga kabataan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 24 2023 08:41 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sapul sa CCTV ang rambulan ng 2 grupo ng mga kabataan sa Sta. Cruz, Maynila. Naalarma na ang mga residente dahil 4 na magkakasunod na araw nang nanggugulo ang mga binatilyo. Nagpa-Patrol, Karen de Guzman. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 24 Mayo 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   metro   Manila   CCTV   rambol   Sta. Cruz  