DFA, PH Coast Guard ready to provide aid to families of Filipino sailors killed in ship sinking

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 24 2023 11:05 PM

Five Filipino crewmen and their 34 shipmates are confirmed killed in a sea mishap in the Indian Ocean.

Sri Lankan navy divers have so far found twelve bodies form the Chinese fishing vessel that capsized on May 16. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 24, 2023
