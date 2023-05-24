Home > News DFA, PH Coast Guard ready to provide aid to families of Filipino sailors killed in ship sinking ABS-CBN News Posted at May 24 2023 11:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Five Filipino crewmen and their 34 shipmates are confirmed killed in a sea mishap in the Indian Ocean. Sri Lankan navy divers have so far found twelve bodies form the Chinese fishing vessel that capsized on May 16. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 24, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Indian Ocean sunken ship Filipino sailors DFA Department of Foreign Affairs Philippine Coast Guard PCG /video/news/05/24/23/authorities-beef-up-preparations-for-typhoon-mawar/video/news/05/24/23/typhoon-mawar-lashes-guam-with-destructive-winds-rainfall/news/05/24/23/manhunt-underway-after-korean-detainee-escapes-facility-bi/news/05/24/23/puv-drivers-nakatanggap-ng-libreng-vision-screening/entertainment/05/24/23/where-is-the-lie-wins-special-jury-recognition-at-film-fest-in-la