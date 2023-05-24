Home > News Authorities beef up preparations for Typhoon Mawar ABS-CBN News Posted at May 24 2023 11:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Authorities in the Philippines prepare to evacuate coastal communities ahead of Typhoon Mawar's passage near the main island of Luzon. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 24, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Mawar PAGASA typhoon bagyo weather /entertainment/05/24/23/ikaw-pa-rin-moiras-ex-includes-their-wedding-footage-in-mv/sports/05/24/23/manila-youth-football-league-attracts-88-teams/video/business/05/24/23/philippine-shares-close-higher-at-6615/video/news/05/24/23/outdated-equipment-seen-among-culprits-in-naia-outage/video/news/05/24/23/senators-slam-ngcp-for-charging-consumers-over-unfinished-projects