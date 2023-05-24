Home  >  News

Authorities beef up preparations for Typhoon Mawar

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 24 2023 11:23 PM

Authorities in the Philippines prepare to evacuate coastal communities ahead of Typhoon Mawar's passage near the main island of Luzon. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 24, 2023
