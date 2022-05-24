Home  >  News

Proklamasyon ng mga waging party-list target sa Huwebes o Biyernes

Posted at May 24 2022 08:14 PM

Target ng Commission on Elections na mahirang ang mga nanalong party-list groups sa Huwebes o Biyernes oras na matanggap at ma-canvass ang mga boto mula Tubaran, Lanao del Sur kung saan idinaos ngayong araw ang special elections. Nagpa-Patrol, Willard Cheng. TV Patrol, Martes, 24 Mayo 2022
 

