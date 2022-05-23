Home  >  News

House committee conducts hearing over BIR’s suspended closure order vs. Megaworld

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 24 2022 12:36 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Senior executives of property developer Megaworld faced off with government tax officials at a congressional hearing into the tax bureau's suspended closure order on the company. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 23, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Megaworld   BIR   closure order   taxation  