House committee conducts hearing over BIR’s suspended closure order vs. Megaworld
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 24 2022 12:36 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, Megaworld, BIR, closure order, taxation
- /video/news/05/24/22/doh-traveler-infected-with-ba4-was-unvaccinated
- /video/news/05/24/22/marcos-meets-with-foreign-envoys-for-partnerships
- /video/news/05/24/22/logistics-firm-told-to-explain-disposed-poll-materials
- /video/news/05/24/22/congress-to-canvass-votes-for-president-vice-president
- /overseas/05/23/22/china-says-us-divisive-indo-pacific-strategy-doomed-to-fail