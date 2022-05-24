Home > News ALAMIN: Ano ang Foundling Recognition and Protection Act ABS-CBN News Posted at May 24 2022 08:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Pirmado na ni Pangulong Duterte ang Foundling Recognition and Protection Act, na magpapatibay sa pagiging natural-born Filipino citizen ng mga batang inabandona ng kanilang mga magulang. Nagpa-Patrol, Lady Vicencio. TV Patrol, Martes, 24 Mayo 2022 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news Foundling Recognition and Protection Act foundling new law Philippine laws foundling /video/news/05/24/22/congress-canvassing-ng-boto-para-sa-presidente-vp-umarangkada-na/video/news/05/24/22/pagbubukas-ng-bataan-nuclear-power-plant-muling-napag-uusapan/news/05/24/22/fil-am-mothers-feel-impact-of-baby-formula-shortage/video/news/05/24/22/proklamasyon-ng-mga-waging-party-list-target-sa-huwebes-o-biyernes/video/news/05/24/22/robredo-camp-wala-nang-pagkontra-sa-canvassing