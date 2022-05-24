Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

ALAMIN: Ano ang Foundling Recognition and Protection Act

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 24 2022 08:19 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Pirmado na ni Pangulong Duterte ang Foundling Recognition and Protection Act, na magpapatibay sa pagiging natural-born Filipino citizen ng mga batang inabandona ng kanilang mga magulang. Nagpa-Patrol, Lady Vicencio. TV Patrol, Martes, 24 Mayo 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Foundling Recognition and Protection Act   foundling   new law   Philippine laws   foundling  