Home > News DOH bracing for possible entry of monkeypox virus ABS-CBN News Posted at May 24 2022 10:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC COVID-19 cases in the Philippines remain relatively low. The country, however, is maintaining strict border controls and safety measures to guard against the possible entry of the monkeypox virus. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 24, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight monkeypox DOH Department of Health /video/news/05/24/22/congress-canvasses-votes-for-president-vp/news/05/24/22/karneng-baka-kinumpiska-sa-koreano-sa-naia/overseas/05/24/22/bidens-comments-on-us-defending-taiwan-could-cause-missteps-analysts/news/05/24/22/special-election-in-tubaran-lanao-del-sur-peaceful/video/entertainment/05/24/22/lovi-poe-kinilig-nang-malamang-bibida-sa-ph-adaptation-ng-flower-of-evil