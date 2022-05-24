Home  >  News

DOH bracing for possible entry of monkeypox virus

Posted at May 24 2022 10:39 PM

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines remain relatively low. The country, however, is maintaining strict border controls and safety measures to guard against the possible entry of the monkeypox virus. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 24, 2022
 
