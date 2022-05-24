Home > News Congress canvasses votes for president, VP ABS-CBN News Posted at May 24 2022 10:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC A joint panel of senators and House lawmakers convened to canvass the votes for the May 9 presidential and vice presidential races. Vice-President Leni Robredo said she had no objections to the canvassing, which is expected to proclaim Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as the new Philippine president. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 24, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight Congress Halalan results Halalan 2022 2022 elections Leni Robredo Bongbong Marcos /news/05/24/22/karneng-baka-kinumpiska-sa-koreano-sa-naia/overseas/05/24/22/bidens-comments-on-us-defending-taiwan-could-cause-missteps-analysts/news/05/24/22/special-election-in-tubaran-lanao-del-sur-peaceful/video/entertainment/05/24/22/lovi-poe-kinilig-nang-malamang-bibida-sa-ph-adaptation-ng-flower-of-evil/video/news/05/24/22/kilalanin-mga-uupong-kalihim-sa-labor-migrant-workers-departments