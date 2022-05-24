Home  >  News

Congress canvasses votes for president, VP

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 24 2022 10:35 PM

A joint panel of senators and House lawmakers convened to canvass the votes for the May 9 presidential and vice presidential races. Vice-President Leni Robredo said she had no objections to the canvassing, which is expected to proclaim Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as the new Philippine president. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 24, 2022
 
