CHED's De Vera confirms OSG request for Leonen SALN from UP

MANILA — Commission on Higher Education Chairman Prospero "Popoy" de Vera confirmed Monday that the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) asked the University of the Philippines' top policy-making body for a copy of Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen's Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).

The Philippine Collegian, UP Diliman's student publication, recently reported that the OSG asked the UP Board of Regents (BOR) for a copy of Leonen's SALN days before filing an impeachment complaint against the magistrate late last year.

"Oo, nakatanggap ako ng sulat at lahat ng sulat na natanggap ko, ni-refer ko sa Board of Regents, sabi ko pag-usapan natin," De Vera said in a TeleRadyo interview.

(Yes, I received a letter and all the letters I received, I refer it to the Board of Regents and I told them we should talk about this.)

De Vera said the BOR, which he chairs, deferred from acting on the request after deciding to study its legal aspects first.

"Kailangan pag-aralan lahat ng legal aspects nito. Ano ang legal position ng Ombudsman, ano ang legal position ng Supreme Court," De Vera said.

(We need study all the legal aspects surrounding this. What's the legal position of the Ombudsman, the legal position of the Supreme Court.)

"We are not in a position to make a decision that's why we deferred it," he said.

De Vera added that the board asked UP's legal office to "look at all the issues [and] come up with a briefing paper that we can use when we discuss it."

The Collegian based its report on the BOR's "badly redacted" minutes published on the UP Gazette dated Nov. 26 last year.

Leonen previously served as dean of the UP College of Law and became director of its legal aid program.

On Thursday, the House of Representatives justice panel is set to hold its first round of deliberations on the impeachment complaint against Leonen, which cites his alleged failure to properly declare his SALN and act timely on cases.