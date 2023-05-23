Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Usapang kudeta vs. Speaker Romualdez, nais tuldukan sa Kamara

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 23 2023 08:55 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sinisikap nang tuldukan sa Kamara ang usaping kudeta laban kay House Speaker Martin Romualdez. Bumuo naman ng bagong partido ang ilang kongresista. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Martes, 23 Mayo 2023. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Martin Romualdez   House of Representatives   LAKAS-CMD   congress  