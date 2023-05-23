Home  >  News

Suspects in Degamo slay case recant testimonies; claim they were coerced by police to tag Teves as mastermind

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 23 2023 10:54 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Three more suspects in the murder of Philippine provincial governor Roel Degamo retract their confessions.

They now claim they were coerced by police into naming suspended lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. as the mastermind. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 23, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Arnolfo Teves Jr.   Roel Degamo   Negros Oriental   Degamo slay case  