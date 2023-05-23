Home  >  News

Senate panel resumes probe on entry of sugar shipment in PH despite no importation order

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 23 2023 11:10 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine Senate probers question agriculture officials over the controversial arrival of a sugar shipment in the country despite the lack of an importation order for the sweetener.

But the executive secretary of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. asserted the importation of the commodity is above board. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 23, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Senate   sugar   sugar importation   Ferdinand Marcos Jr.  