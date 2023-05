Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- A tropical cyclone that may develop into a super typhoon outside the Philippine area of responsibility is moving closer to the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

In its latest public weather forecast, PAGASA said the tropical cyclone was last seen 2,300 km east of Visayas. It has maximum sustained winds of 155 kph near the center and gusts of up to 190 kph. It is moving northward at 10 kph.

According to PAGASA, a super typhoon is a tropical cyclone with maximum wind speed exceeding 185 kph or more than 100 knots.

Weather forecaster Rhea Torres said the tropical cyclone still won't likely make landfall in any part of the Philippines.

"Ngunit dahil sa kalakasan po nito ay ma-e-enhance po nito ang hanging habagat kaya asahan po natin may mga pag-ulan tayong mararanasan or mataas po yung tsansang may pag-ulan tayolalong -lalo na sa western section ng Visayas and Mindanao area," she added.

A southwesterly wind flow is affecting the western sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are likely in Palawan, while partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are possible in Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to the southwesterly windflow and loclaized thunderstorms.

--TeleRadyo, 23 May 2023