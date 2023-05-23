Home  >  News

PNP commission identifies police officers present at October 2022 drug bust

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 23 2023 10:57 PM

Seven Philippine police officials are cited in contempt by a Senate panel probing an alleged coverup of a 2022 drug raid.

They refused to cooperate even after the panel chairman got on his knees and begged them to confess. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 23, 2023
