Pagbebenta ng pagkaing may trans fat ipagbabawal mula Hunyo 19

Sa mga mamimili, tinitingnan niyo ba ang label ng mga pagkain na inyong binibili sa grocery? Maaari kasing may trans fat yan na masama sa kalusugan. Ipagbabawal ng DOH ang pagbebenta ng mga pagkaing may partially hydrogenated oil at trans fatty acid simula Hunyo 19. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Martes, 23 Mayo 2023.

