Home  >  News

Political parties Lakas-CMD, PDP-Laban sign partnership agreement

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 23 2023 11:05 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A new political party is born in the Philippines.

Its creation comes in the wake of an alleged attempt to oust the House Speaker. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 23, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   House of Representatives   Lakas-CMD   PDP-Laban   political party  