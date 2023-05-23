Home  >  News

Ilang taga-PNP naglabas ng saloobin tungkol sa October 2022 drug raid

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 23 2023 08:46 PM

Naglabas ng saloobin ang mga kasalukuyan at dating opisyal ng Philippine National Police kaugnay sa October 2022 drug raid na nagresulta sa pagkumpiska sa P6.7 bilyong halaga ng shabu. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Martes, 23 Mayo 2023. 
 

