Senior high student nagmartsa dala ang larawan ng mga yumaong magulang sa graduation

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 23 2023 04:12 PM

Viral sa social media ang nakakaantig na eksena ng isang senior high school graduate na bitbit ang larawan ng magulang nang pumanik siya sa entablado para magmartsa sa kaniyang graduation. 

Nangyari ang graduation ni Juvelyn Eugenio nitong Mayo 18 sa Notre Dame of Midsayap College sa Cotabato.

Ulila na sa kaniyang mga magulang si Eugenio, pero hindi ito naging hadlang para ituloy niya ang buhay. Panoorin ang kaniyang kuwento.

— TeleRadyo, Mayo 23, 2023

