Bilang ng motorcycle taxis na papayagan nais paramihin

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 23 2023 08:44 PM

Pinag-aaralan sa Senado ang pagdadagdag ng motorcycle taxi para matugunan ang pangangailangan ng mga pasahero. Tingin naman ng Philippine Competition Commission na mas makakabuti kung walang limitasyon sa bilang ng mga namamasadang motorsiklo. Nagpa-Patrol, Lady Vicencio. TV Patrol, Martes, 23 Mayo 2023. 
 

