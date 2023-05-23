Home  >  News

Bahay ampunan sa QC pinasara dahil sa umano'y mga paglabag

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 23 2023 07:13 PM

Higit 100 bata ang kinailangang ilipat ng pasilidad matapos maghain ng cease and desist order ang Department of Social Welfare and Development sa isang bahay ampunan sa Quezon City dahil sa mga natanggap nilang reklamo. Sa ginawang inspeksiyon, hindi umano pasado ang hygiene at living standards ng ampunan. Nagpa-Patrol, Anna Cerezo. TV Patrol, Tuesday, 23 Mayo 2023
 

