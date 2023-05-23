Bahay ampunan sa QC pinasara dahil sa umano'y mga paglabag

Watch more on iWantTFC

Higit 100 bata ang kinailangang ilipat ng pasilidad matapos maghain ng cease and desist order ang Department of Social Welfare and Development sa isang bahay ampunan sa Quezon City dahil sa mga natanggap nilang reklamo. Sa ginawang inspeksiyon, hindi umano pasado ang hygiene at living standards ng ampunan. Nagpa-Patrol, Anna Cerezo. TV Patrol, Tuesday, 23 Mayo 2023

