Preso nakasulat ng libro tungkol sa buhay sa bilangguan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 23 2021 07:29 PM

Hindi nagpatalo sa kaniyang situwasyon sa loob ng bilangguan ang isang preso sa Naga City. Ginamit niya ang kaniyang talento para makapaghatid ng inspirasyon sa loob at labas ng mga rehas. Nagpa-Patrol, Karren Canon. TV Patrol, Linggo, 23 Mayo 2022

