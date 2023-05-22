Home  >  News

Pork barrel scam ‘mastermind’ Napoles acquitted in 16 graft cases

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 22 2023 10:56 PM

An acquittal for the Philippine businesswoman at the center of a corruption scandal involving lawmakers and their development funds.

But this legal victory for Janet Lim Napoles is offset by her conviction in a graft case connected to a now deceased congressman. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 22, 2023
