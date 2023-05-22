Home  >  News

Mga truck higit 1 linggo nang naghihintay sa Batangas para magiling ang kargang tubo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 22 2023 09:14 PM

Daan-daang truck ang higit isang linggo nang naghihintay para magiling ang mga kargang tubo sa Balayan, Batangas. Naantala ang paggiling dahil nagsara ang pinakamalaking gilingan sa Nasugbu. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Lunes, 22 Mayo 2023

