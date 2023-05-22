Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Kinaroroonan ng Manila Central Post Office 'di tatayuan ng ibang gusali: LGU

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 22 2023 08:34 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Nanindigan ang Manila city government na hindi patatayuan ng ibang gusali ang kinaroroonan ng Manila Central Post Office. Kasama sa mga natupok ng apoy roon ang ilang mga sulat at selyo, national ID ng ilang residente ng Maynila at mga painting. Nagpa-Patrol, Vivienne Gulla. TV Patrol, Lunes, 22 Mayo 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Manila Central Post Office   PHLPost   Manila   metro   sunog  